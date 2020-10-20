1/1
Cynthia Louise Geyer
Cynthia Louise Geyer passed away at the age of 73 at St. Catharine's General Hospital on October 15, 2020 surrounded by family members. Caring wife of Douglas Geyer, beloved mother of Nancy Makins and doting grandmother of Shawna and Victoria Makins. With a chihuahua always by her side, Cindy's big kind heart and bright colourful personality, emphasized by her purple tipped hair and sparkly nails, has touched numerous lives and she will be truly missed by many. Due to current global health concerns with Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a safer time to be announced at a later date. At Cindy's request, cremation has taken place. Online tributes can be made at www.HetheringtonAndDeans.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
