Cynthia passed away on January 8, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 47. She was the beloved wife of Jim for 22 years. Loving mom to Jonathan, Lindsay and Ryan. Cherished daughter of Rita and John Loeffen and daughter-in-law of Marion and Harold McIntyre. Dear sister to Heather (Stephen) Wright, Michael (Crystal) Loeffen and sister-in-law to Carole (Mark) Scott and Cathy McIntyre. Loving granddaughter of Ann Loeffen. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, Madeleine, Andrew, Emma, Grace, Tyler, Danika, Megan, Sarah and Christopher and fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. Cynthia was born and raised in Port Colborne, Ontario until aged 12 when she moved to Wainfleet. Growing up she loved school and spending time with her many cousins and friends. Crystal Beach Amusement Park was always a highlight in the summer. As a teenager, she sang in the Robert Woods Children's' Choir, was part of the SEVEC student exchange program, loved debating in English class, worked as a casher at No Frills, scooped ice-cream at Lakeside Drive-In and worked on the family farm. She also enjoyed skating, going to the beach with friends and spending time with family. Cynthia met Jim on her first day attending the University of Waterloo, graduated in 1996 and married Jim the next year. That same year, Cynthia and Jim moved to London, and began working for Ernst & Young LLP. Cynthia was promoted to tax partner in 2007, and eventually moved to Kitchener, where she became the Office Managing Partner for the Waterloo Region office. Cynthia was very proud of her career and she was a role model and mentor to many of her colleagues over the years. Cynthia was always very involved in her community. Growing up, she was a alter server and reader at St. Elizabeth's Parish in Wainfleet. During her years in London, Cynthia volunteered for Meals on Wheels, where she delivered meals and drove patrons to their appointments. In Kitchener, she was a proud member of the board of directors for the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation including its chairperson. Cynthia and her family loved to travel. They had a standing date with many close friends in Mexico each March break, they enjoyed spending time at friends' cottages every summer and always made time for the annual McIntyre family camping trip. Every few years the Loeffens would travel together and enjoyed many weeks at cottages and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Cynthia loved to spend time watching her kids play hockey and baseball, never missed a day at the gym and loved music, dancing and hosting gatherings with friends and family. Many will remember her as "the hostess with the mostest". The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at the Grand River Hospital Cancer Centre and the Grand River Hospital for their wonderful care of Cynthia over the past year. Also, the wonderful staff and volunteers at Innisfree House made her last days comfortable and peaceful. Cynthia's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers at 8:45 p.m. Monday. The Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 305 Laurentian Dr. Kitchener, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery followed by a reception at the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Cynthia's memorial.