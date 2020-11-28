1/
Cyrus Thomas "Cy" GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cyrus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by love on Friday, November 27, 2020. Cy beloved husband for 73 years to Gladys. Dear father of Dianne (Ron), Kathy and Cyrus Jr. "Bud". Predeceased by his son Tim. Devoted grandfather of Adam (Michelle), Amanda, Erin (Aaron), Michael (Andrea), William, Shawna, Ilyse (Dan), Ryan and Ian. Great-grandfather of Naomi, Aidan, Graham and Henry. Loving remembered by his sisters Shirley, Hackey and many nieces and nephews, predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Due to covid restrictions a private family service was held in our chapel with interment to follow in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the Alhzeimer's Society or the charity of your choice in Cy's memory would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved