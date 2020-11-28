Peacefully surrounded by love on Friday, November 27, 2020. Cy beloved husband for 73 years to Gladys. Dear father of Dianne (Ron), Kathy and Cyrus Jr. "Bud". Predeceased by his son Tim. Devoted grandfather of Adam (Michelle), Amanda, Erin (Aaron), Michael (Andrea), William, Shawna, Ilyse (Dan), Ryan and Ian. Great-grandfather of Naomi, Aidan, Graham and Henry. Loving remembered by his sisters Shirley, Hackey and many nieces and nephews, predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Due to covid restrictions a private family service was held in our chapel with interment to follow in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the Alhzeimer's Society or the charity of your choice
in Cy's memory would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com