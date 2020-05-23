Peacefully, after a brief illness, at NHS-St. Catharines on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 75 years of age. Loving father of Adam and Dylan (Carmen Chan) and stepfather of Christine Connelly (Ryan Smith) and Kelly Connelly. Dear brother of Cathy, Nancy (Kevin Rawlings) and Tom (Caroline). Predeceased by his parents: Delma (nee Bruneau) and Clayton. Paul owned and operated Old Tim Antiques for many years. He enjoyed music, poetry and antiques. In honouring Paul's wishes cremation will take place now to be followed by a Celebration of Life in the future. Memorial donations to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.