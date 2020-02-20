|
December 30, 1966 - February 19, 2019 We begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived -- -- and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. A Successful Man by Bessie Anderson Stanley That man is a success- who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts, Deanna, Brooke, Zach, Dave, Cathy, and Jeffrey
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020