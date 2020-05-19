Suddenly passed away at GNGH Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 71. Loving Wife of Bruce. Dagmar will be missed by mother Annie, daughter Heidi (John) grandson's Corbey, Leeam, and son Ryan, brother Ron (Jane) niece Jillian and nephew Austin. Dagmar touched the lives of many both young and old through her love of volunteering. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dagmar's memory to Walker Family Cancer Centre, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or St Catharines Game and Fish Association's KIDS DAY FISHING DERBY. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.