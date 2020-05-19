Dagmar MILLER
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed away at GNGH Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 71. Loving Wife of Bruce. Dagmar will be missed by mother Annie, daughter Heidi (John) grandson's Corbey, Leeam, and son Ryan, brother Ron (Jane) niece Jillian and nephew Austin. Dagmar touched the lives of many both young and old through her love of volunteering. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dagmar's memory to Walker Family Cancer Centre, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or St Catharines Game and Fish Association's KIDS DAY FISHING DERBY. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
