1/1
Dakotah Lynne VAN VEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dakotah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 23. Beloved daughter of Kevin and Linda (nee Douma) and cherished sister of Conor and Meaghan. Dearly loved granddaughter of Jack and Linda Van Veen and Buck and Elaine Douma. She will be dearly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Dakotah's family wishes to extend their thanks to her dedicated caretakers; long-time nurse Nancy, support workers Mikaela and Rachel, VON staff Lorraine, Sharon, Maddy and Lyn, ParaMed PSWs Virginia, Janice, Sherri and Becky. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family Monday 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Dakotah, memorial contributions may be made to Red Roof Retreat, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved