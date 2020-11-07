Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 23. Beloved daughter of Kevin and Linda (nee Douma) and cherished sister of Conor and Meaghan. Dearly loved granddaughter of Jack and Linda Van Veen and Buck and Elaine Douma. She will be dearly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Dakotah's family wishes to extend their thanks to her dedicated caretakers; long-time nurse Nancy, support workers Mikaela and Rachel, VON staff Lorraine, Sharon, Maddy and Lyn, ParaMed PSWs Virginia, Janice, Sherri and Becky. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family Monday 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Dakotah, memorial contributions may be made to Red Roof Retreat, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com