On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the NHS- Niagara Falls Site, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Marino) for 71 years. Devoted father of Pat (Gisele), Greg (Jennifer), Gary (Margaret) and Dale Courtney (Eugene). Adored grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dal was a veteran of WWII and a very proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 124. Dal also worked for over 39 years with Hayes Dana. A funeral mass to celebrate the life of Dal, will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 73 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, (date and time to be announced). As expression of sympathy, memorial donation to the , would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020