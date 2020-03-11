Home

Dalton Jacques

Dalton Jacques In Memoriam
In loving memory of our precious son, brother, and uncle who passed away four years ago on March 11, 2016. The moment that you passed Our hearts were torn in two, One side filled with heartache, And the other passed with you. We often lie awake at night, When the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane, With tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day, But missing you is heartache, That never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts And there you will remain. Until the day arrives, That We meet again. We miss you so much, buddy. Love, Dad, Mom, Shelby, Pat, Deacon, and Landon
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
