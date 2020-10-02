1/1
Dane BREMNER
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Dane passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Laurie (nee Pickard) for 42 years. Cherished Daddy to Kristin & Bill, Andrea & Paul and Meredith & Dylan. Pappy will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Maple, Quinny, William and Nora. Brother-in-law of Linda Ralph ( Mike) and family. Dane was a retiree of General Motors and was an avid woodworker and carpenter but most of all his family was his greatest love. As per Dane's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Autism Ontario, Niagara Regional Chapter or Niagara Children's Centre (School Based Rehabilitation Services) would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322,

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 2, 2020.
