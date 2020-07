Passed away suddenly on Monday June 29, 2020 at the age of 54. Cherished son of Mary Ann Hill and the late Daniel Kindy Sr. and loving father of Erika Price. He will be sadly missed by his sister Kimberly Ann Halson, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com