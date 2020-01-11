|
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Daniel was a loving husband to Carolyn (nee Cordell). Dad to Stephen and his partner Lily, Natalie and her husband Stephen. Stepdad to Darren and his wife Mary, Candace and her partner Ben. Brother of Thomas and his wife Coba, Cathy and her husband Dirk, Betty and her husband James, Margie, Theresa, Agnes and her husband Simon. Proud Grandpa of nine. Daniel was an employee of Fraser Paper in Thorold until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and gardening. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him. In honouring Daniels's wishes a private family service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020