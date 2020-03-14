|
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at NHS - St. Catharines Site on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life in Dan's memory from 1-4 p.m. at The Aquatics Centre, 425 Carlton Street (at Niagara Street) on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Please feel free to share a story or memory of Dan. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020