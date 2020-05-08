Daniel Craig BOCCIOLETTI
Passed away April 29, 2O2O at the age of 65. Loving father of Melodie Boccioletti and Craig Boccioletti. Cherished son of the late Larry Boccioletti and Ruth Boccioletti. Dear brother of Larry Boccioletti, James Boccioletti and Toni Johnson. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of H. L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For inquires or condolences please email: melodie.boccioletti@gmail.com. Merry meet, merry part, and merry meet again.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
