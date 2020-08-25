In the early hours of Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, we said our final goodbyes to Daniel, at the age of 68. Loving husband to Patricia (nee De La Matter) for 48 years. Dan leaves fond and loving memories with his three daughters and their families: Dana and Brandon Ferro, Jennifer and Scott McGregor, and Kate Alexander. Dan was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Alex, Logan, Cameron, Maiya, Owen; all of whom he was very proud. Dan will be dearly missed by his siblings: Susan, Robert (Sherry), Bill (Vera), and Allan (Paul). Predeceased by his parents John and Isabel, and by his parents-in-law, Buster De La Matter, and Marilyn and Charlie Pauls. Dan had many family and friends in Canada, Scotland, and in the U.S.A., who will always miss and fondly remember him. After retiring from General Motors, Dan and Pat along with "man's best friend" Kenzie, and then later Brinna, spent many wonderful days enjoying their cottage on Hay Bay. Many thanks to Saint Elizabeth and the staff who helped care and guide us through this difficult time. Thank you to ParaMed personal support workers and Dr. Fiona Halliday, for their compassionate care and support. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). An interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Dan's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
.