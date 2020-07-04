1/1
Daniel Joseph Chiasson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With saddened hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Daniel Joseph Chiasson on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 56 years. Dan was a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He loved to camp and attend dirt track racing. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be lovingly remembered by the love of the life Lorie, his mother Archange; sister Lynne Chiasson Blonski (Greg); nephew and niece Marcus and Mya Chiasson; stepchildren Joseph Giusti (Julie) and Nichole Giusti (Keith). He was a proud and loving Papa to Allison, Jemma, Emmett, and Thomas. Dan was predeceased by his father Anatole and his brothers Dennis and Francois. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House (7726 107 St., Edmonton, AB, T6E 4K3). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved