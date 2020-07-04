With saddened hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Daniel Joseph Chiasson on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 56 years. Dan was a volunteer fire fighter for many years. He loved to camp and attend dirt track racing. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be lovingly remembered by the love of the life Lorie, his mother Archange; sister Lynne Chiasson Blonski (Greg); nephew and niece Marcus and Mya Chiasson; stepchildren Joseph Giusti (Julie) and Nichole Giusti (Keith). He was a proud and loving Papa to Allison, Jemma, Emmett, and Thomas. Dan was predeceased by his father Anatole and his brothers Dennis and Francois. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House (7726 107 St., Edmonton, AB, T6E 4K3). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com