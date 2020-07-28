O'KELL, Daniel Joseph, a.ka. "Mush" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Danny on July 25, 2020 in his 57th year. Loving husband of Jeanne for 25 years. Proud dad of Kaitie and Emily. Adoring "Bop" to Ethan, Owen and Ava. Dear son of Marnie and the late George O'Kell. Survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Pedley. Favourite brother to Mary Jo and Maureen. Best friend to Zack, and formerly Jack and Taz. Danny will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family. Dan was a born and bred Niagara Falls boy. Growing up on Maitland St., playing minor hockey and baseball. As he got older it changed to ball hockey and golf. In the late 80's, following in his father's footsteps, he joined the Niagara Falls Hydro. He has spent more than 30 years doing a job he loved and working alongside many friends. During his down time, he could be found spending days on end up at the trailer with the grandkids or out running the dogs. He was also known to take the odd weekend trip with the boys for a round of golf. His priorities were always family and friends. We know he will be forever in the hearts and minds of his abundance of friends and coworkers. You would be hard pressed to find a more kind, generous or friendly man. A private for service for Danny will be held on Thursday July 30th at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. For those wishing to attend the service remotely please go to https://www.facebook.com/Hetherington-Deans-Funeral-Chapel-1074520596022950
In the words of Dan, if you can't eat it, drink it or smoke it, don't waste your money on it. So, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation, https://www.heartandstroke.ca/
or Jump Start, https://jumpstart.canadiantire.ca/
, would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com