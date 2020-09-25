1/2
Daniel Ralph FUACO
Daniel Ralph Fuaco, 82, of Port Colborne passed away on September 24, 2020 at Northland Pointe. He is finally at peace. Husband, father, Papa and grandfather. Dan is survived by his loving wife Jan of 57 years, his daughter Laurie and her children Hannah, Noah and Rebeccah, his daughter Lisa (Brian Deputat) and their children Mike and Brianna, and his son Larry (Christine Davy) and their daughter Shelby Wong. Dan was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Edith and his sisters Virginia, Ange and Barbara and his brother Sonny. Dan worked at TRW in St. Catharines for 34 years. He was a proud Lions' member for over 25 years. Dan was the chairman of the Lions' Food Drive for 20 years and looked forward to helping with the Lions' Guide Walk every year. He loved working at the crown and anchor table and sold tickets for the annual car draw. Dan took great pride in his volunteer work with Santa's Helpers and the Emergency Food Cupboard. Dan loved vacationing each summer at Oxtongue Lake with his children and grandchildren paddling in the water and soaking up the sun. Dan's family is so thankful for the kind and caring staff at Northland Pointe who took such good care of Dan this past year. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service with burial of cremated remains at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 25, 2020.
