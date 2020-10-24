Peacefully passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital with his beloved family at his side on October 21st, 2020. Loving husband of Irmy of 55 years, father to Heidi (Helmut), Eric (Beth), and Andrew (Katie). Adored Opa to Lucas (Clarence), Miranda, Silas (Isobel), Selah, Karis, Abigail, Nathaniel, and Jesse. His endearing heart of generosity and jovial laughter has touched many lives and will be greatly missed. A private service is being held on Saturday, October 24th. In tribute to his life and in lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.