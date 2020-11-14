Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 67. Dear and loving mother of Christina O'Reilly (Mat), Joe Hall and Lisa Hall. Cherished grandmother of Jacob Hall- Langille, Carter O'Reilly, Tate O'Reilly and Madyson O'Reilly. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Mildred Edwards. Darlene will be greatly missed by her music friends and family from Donnelly's. Music was her passion and it helped sooth her soul. Darlene will be dearly missed by her clients and colleagues from Desjardins Insurance as well as the many community agencies she supported throughout the years. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the Walker Family Cancer Centre and to the ParaMed care team for the incredible care and compassion that our mother received. Friends and family will be received at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill on Monday from 6 - 8 pm. As per the Covid regulations, masks are required to be worn. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery beginning 12:00 noon. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online condolences can be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca