Passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Darlene was born in St. Catharines on October 30, 1939. Everyone who knew her can testify that she did not have an easy life. And yet she kept on fighting, smiling, hoping and loving till the end. In her senior years she bounced back so many times from surgery, until last week Thursday, when she suddenly passed away in the early hours of the morning at the St. Catharines Hospital. Darlene had more than a fair share of sorrow. She was predeceased by her children Debbie, Darryl and Billy as well as by her grandchildren Little Billy and Christopher. Her children Mike, Sherry and Ray, and her many grand- and great-grandchildren will miss her dearly, and so will her church-family, where she came to know the love of Jesus in the twilight of her years. Darlene was a kind, warm and giving mother, and a very dear friend to us all. Thank you to all who loved Darlene and cared for her. A small gathering of family and friends will remember her on Tuesday afternoon August 18, at 3 PM. Please contact 905 577 7572 for details. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com