COLE, Darlene (nee Rowe) of Guelph, Ontario passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on September 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 71. Darlene touched many people's lives with her kindness, her loving and caring nature, her beauty and her unwavering strength. The most important part of Darlene's life was her loving family and friends. Darlene leaves behind her husband Carl, her dad, Sam Romeo, her twin brother Donald (Marlene) and step-brothers Phillip (Linda) and Mark (Deborah), as well as her cousin Pam Malone who she regarded as a sister. She will be terribly missed by her daughters Robin (Paul), Renee (Brandon), Kelly (Chris) and Karrie (Adam); her step-children, Chris (Natalya), Brad (Kazuko) and Sheri (Gerald). Darlene will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kage, Alyssa, Christian, Nate, Logan, Landon, Malcolm and Katarina, as well as her step-grandchildren Cassandra, Mimi, Tayiou, Dasha, Tyler and Dima and great grandchild Alice. She leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss her, especially Lori Wujek, her dearest friend and her furry pals Bailey-Boo and Riley-Roo. Darlene was predeceased by her father Donald Alvin Rowe and her mother Dorothy Ann Romeo (nee Miller). Friends and family are invited to respond online via RSVP at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
for a public visitation with social distancing at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Masks are mandatory. Due to restrictions, the funeral service is limited to family and close friends only. Funeral proceedings will be streamed through the internet via ZOOM for friends and relatives of the family to join during the funeral service and to pay respect to Darlene. Zoom link can be found at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.