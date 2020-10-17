1/
Dartell Myles IRWIN
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Dartell (Darty) Irwin on October 14, 2020 in St. Catharines, Ontario at the age of 63. He was born in St. Andrews, New Brunswick on June 24, 1957. He was predeceased by his mother Roberta Mccullough and father Myles Irwin. He will be greatly missed by dear friends Phil and Laura Boese and a special "Unca D" to Catherine. Lovingly remembered by the Boese family. Cousin to Carol Malloy and family, and Nancy Burnham and family. Cherished friend of Dane Eldridge, Carolanne Bartlett, and Connie Cliffe. He had a great passion for poker and enjoyed playing pool and spending time with friends. Dartell was an accomplished accountant at Martindale Place Retirement home in St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682 0474. An internment for Darty will be held in his hometown of St. Andrews, New Brunswick at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or World Vision. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
