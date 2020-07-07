1/1
Daryl James Carney
It is with great sadness the family of Daryl Carney announces his sudden passing at his home in Port Coquitlam, BC on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the age of 49. Daryl grew up in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and was the beloved son of Lois and Bob Carney of Niagara Falls, brother of Steve (Lisa) Carney of Niagara Falls, New York, former husband of Alice Leon, and loving father of Quinn Leon-Carney and Piero Leon-Carney, all of Coquitlam, BC, and the uncle of Cameron Carney of Williamsville, New York. Daryl will be sadly missed by his many close friends in Niagara Falls, and also by his relatives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Daryl loved sports, and grew up playing mostly hockey and baseball in Niagara Falls. He also had a great love for the outdoors. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service in celebration of Daryl's life will be held at a time and location to be determined later.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
