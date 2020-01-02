|
|
Two years ago, on January 2, 2018, we had to say goodbye to the greatest husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. You suffered much in silence, Your spirit did not bend. You faced your pain with courage Until the very end. You tried so hard to stay with us, Your fight was all in vain. God took you to His Heavenly home And freed you from your pain. ~Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by wife Margaret, daughters Sandra Kelly and Dawn, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and family.