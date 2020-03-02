|
|
In loving memory of a dear father, brother, and uncle who passed away three years ago today, March 2, 2017. We'll always remember the way he was The way he joked and smiled The little things he did and said Are with us all the while. We could never tell the tears we've shed From the morning we had to part Just these small words "We love you" From the bottom of our hearts. Sadly missed by your children Marnie and David, sister Janet, brother Brian, and niece Rachel
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020