Passed away peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital on August 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving partner to Jennifer Jackson. Brother to Dale Biason (Norm), and Judy Kilpatrick (John), and a cherished uncle, and friend to many. Forever remembered by his adopted family; Karen, Kevin, Marcela, Hope, Karalina, and Leo. He was the "neighbourhood dad" to many and will be missed by all who knew him. Dave had a love for horses and racing. He was the first to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, sometimes even at his own expense. He was a big goof, who liked to make everyone laugh, known for making "funny" remarks with a straight face, leaving strangers guessing whether he was being serious or not. He was a fierce protector and a steadfast partner to Jen for almost 50 years - there to drive her crazy and make her laugh along their many adventures together. He loved picking up and helping stray animals to nurse back to health, just as he did people. He didn't know a stranger, everyone was his friend. "How the hell are yah man!?" Was a common greeting to anyone he would meet. He was a hard-headed man, passionate, and loving. The impact he made on others lives will always be remembered. The family would like to sincerely thank all the wonderful Personal Support Workers that helped care for Dave over the years. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In accordance with Dave's wishes a cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Dave's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.