David Alexander SURGEONER
It is with great sadness that the family of the late David A. Surgeoner announce his passing at the St. Catharines General Hospital on November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Toronto, Ontario on June 20, 1925 to the late James and Martha Surgeoner. David was predeceased by his beloved wife Vivian (2009). Loving father of David and Darlene (Rick). Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Ashley Neufeld. Great grand father to Ayden, Aubray, and Abigayle. David is pre deceased by his 6 siblings James, Peggy, Audrey, Sam, John and Bobby. David served in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1942-1945 on the HMCS Whitby and the HMS Ettrick. David spent most of his life before and after the war working for Bell Canada. He retired in 1982 with over 40 years of service. He had also been a long-standing member of the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club, since 1949. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682 0474. A special "thank you" to the Nurses at St. Catharines General Hospital, Unit 3B, for all of your care and compassion towards our father. If desired, donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society, or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated by David's family. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
