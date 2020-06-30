It is with great sadness that the family of David Aurandt announces his passing on June 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Anne for 38 years. David graduated from Fairfield Connecticut University, received an MA from University of Toronto and MFA from Bard College in New York. He taught Art History, studio courses and visual arts management at University of P.E.I., Algoma University College, Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Brock University and the University of Toronto in Scarborough. David directed the Thunder Bay Arts Centre, Rodman Hall Arts Centre, Robert McLaughlin Art Gallery in Oshawa, and Riverbrink Art Museum in Queenston. He was a practicing artist whose work was distributed in Canada and the U.S., an experienced writer, visual arts commentator, and curator in both historical and contemporary art. David was a member of St. Mark's Church in NOTL, the Rotary Club, and the local book club. He had been a Board Member of the Gallery Players of Niagara and the Niagara Historical Museum. Cremation has taken place. In addition to his wife Anne, David leaves his sons Hans and Eric Aurandt and his step family Jerry, Amy, and David their spouses and seven grandchildren. A service and celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Church at a later date. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.