David AURANDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of David Aurandt announces his passing on June 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Anne for 38 years. David graduated from Fairfield Connecticut University, received an MA from University of Toronto and MFA from Bard College in New York. He taught Art History, studio courses and visual arts management at University of P.E.I., Algoma University College, Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Brock University and the University of Toronto in Scarborough. David directed the Thunder Bay Arts Centre, Rodman Hall Arts Centre, Robert McLaughlin Art Gallery in Oshawa, and Riverbrink Art Museum in Queenston. He was a practicing artist whose work was distributed in Canada and the U.S., an experienced writer, visual arts commentator, and curator in both historical and contemporary art. David was a member of St. Mark's Church in NOTL, the Rotary Club, and the local book club. He had been a Board Member of the Gallery Players of Niagara and the Niagara Historical Museum. Cremation has taken place. In addition to his wife Anne, David leaves his sons Hans and Eric Aurandt and his step family Jerry, Amy, and David their spouses and seven grandchildren. A service and celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Church at a later date. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved