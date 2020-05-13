David Brian Brown
Suddenly, at home on Monday May 11, at the age of 60. Loving father to Wyatt and Tabitha. Sadly, missed by Michele Brown. Survived by his siblings John, Rick (Rita), Debbie (Howard), Janice. He is predeceased by his parents Joyce and Jack, brothers Bill and Rob and by brother in law Joe. Brother in law to Mark, Chris (Caroline) and Cathy (Doug). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, co-workers and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines, Ont. Cremation has taken place to be followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


May 13, 2020
Good to see you a few weeks back Brownie, had a great time and good laughs. You will be missed by all. RIP my friend. Rick Robinson.
rick robinson
Friend
