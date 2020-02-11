|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo on February 21, 1988 and Grandson Adam Braniff April 19, 2012. Survived by his children Phil Braniff (Judy) of Sebring Florida, Daryl Braniff, Lynda English (Wayne), all of St. Catharines. He will also be missed by five grandchildren and three great grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rudy Piluso and Denise Burton for their friendship, help and support. Also missed by his 2 favorite dogs, Molly and Gibson. Cremation has taken place through George Darte Funeral Home. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020