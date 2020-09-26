It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Cosby on Sunday September 20th 2020 at the age of 65. Dearest husband and best friend of Karen Cosby for over 30 years. Cherished father of Connie (Jon) Lloyd and his 5 grandchildren Braden, Cassandra-Lynn, Addisyn Lee-Ann, Huntor, and Macey. He will be missed by his brothers, sisters, many nieces, nephews and friends as well as his 2 dogs Tiny and Goldie. David had a passion for horses and a special love for training them. A private family service will take place a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
