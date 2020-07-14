Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved son of Shirley and the late Charles (1977) McIntosh. Father of Michael and Sara McIntosh. Grandfather of Riley. Loving brother of Rick McIntosh and Charlene (Mike) Donald. Caring uncle of Courtney (Mike) Bartley, Sara (Travis) McIntosh, the late Laura McIntosh (2017) and Paige Donald. Great-uncle of Emily and Thomas. Chuck was a loyal and loveable brother, uncle and friend to many who always brought a smile to people's face with his many jokes. He was a hard worker and he will be missed by many. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Chuck's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com