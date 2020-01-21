Home

Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
David Charles Moore passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Bev (nee Beck) for 58 years. Beloved father of Terry, Lewis, Kevin, Darryl and Stacey (Craig). Loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Joyce, Lloyd, Bruce, Marietta and Elda. He was predeceased by his parents Elgy and Pearl and his sister Madeline. Dave will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The Moore family will receive friends at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Davidson Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery. A reception to celebrate Dave's life will be held after the burial at the Wainfleet Brethren in Christ Church. Memorial remembrances to Help a Child Smile would be appreciated by the family. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
