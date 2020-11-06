1/1
David Donald VOGT
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dave announce his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 50, with his wife, Steph and fur babies (Bailey, Cash, Sam and Matilda) at his side. Cherished son of Donald and Peggy. Loving brother of Dana (Frank) and uncle of Adam and Alison. Adored Son-in-law of Nancy (Jimmy), brother-in-law Gregory (Sara) and their children Riley and Sophia. Dave had a special way about him. He lived life with passion and positivity. Dave had a unique ability to make meaningful connections with those around him and make others feel just how much he valued their relationship. This was most evident in the love he had for his wife, best friend and partner of 17 years. They lived their lives side by side and their love and commitment to each other was felt by everyone that knew them. He was an inspiration to many and leaves fond memories with those lives he touched, both personally and professionally. His remarkable spirit will live on in those who loved him. Donations in memory of David may be made to Wellspring Niagara or any humane society.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
