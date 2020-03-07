Home

David Emerson SHAW Obituary
Born June 24th, 1957 in his 62nd year. Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Lyle and Betty Shaw. Beloved husband of 30 years to Katherine Jane Shaw. Loving father to Shannon (Don), Ashley (Jason), Darryl (Whitney), Katherine, Victoria (Germaine) Jennifer, Regina, Michelle. Loved by all his grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Robin (Gary), Nancy (Mike), Colleen (Mark) and his brother Gord (Susan). He will be missed by all his nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a long-time employee at the St Lawrence Seaway. A special thank you goes to the Intensive Care unit attending to Dave's needs. A cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fat Louie's (384 Linwell rd St. Catharines Ontario) 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
