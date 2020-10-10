1/1
David George MANSFIELD
Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, at the age of 100. David was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on December 31, 1919 to John and Mary (McLean). He was raised in Thorold, Ontario. As a young man he proudly served in the RCAF during WWII. After a brief stint as an announcer at CKTB Radio in St. Catharines, David completed courses through Queen's University in municipal administration and became a Professional Purchasing Agent for the cities of St. Catharines and then London, serving as President of the Ontario Purchasing Agents Association for two years. Upon retirement David and Irma moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Throughout his life, David received letters of appreciation from charities, mayors, MPPs, and a Prime Minister in recognition of his service and on-going participation on a number of municipal committees, and community events. He was proud to have been a canvasser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation for more than 50 years as well as a Community representative on the Niagara Police Services Board. Predeceased by his beloved wife Irma (Crabtree) of 70 years; son Jeff; and his siblings Alec, Jack, Gordon, and Gwen Kincaid. Survived by sons and their wives Jerry (Susan) and James (Fay); four grandchildren: Rebecca Sheriff (Andrew), Daniel, Gordon, J. Colin (Justine); and three great-grandchildren: Connor, Dylan, and Warren. David and Irma enjoyed an active life together curling, golfing, lawn bowling, singing with the Barbershoppers, dancing and playing bridge. With an inventive mind, David built a prototype for a bicycle brake light, and drew up detailed plans for equipment to deal with land mines on the Falkland Islands which he sent to Margaret Thatcher. Handy with tools, David was able to fix just about anything. Always the jokester, David was dressed up as a gorilla last Halloween. With Irma's passing in 2015, David decided that his goal was to live to one hundred years of age. He celebrated that achievement with family and friends in January. Much thanks to the staff at St Joseph's Villa in Dundas for their kindness and the excellent care that David received. David's ashes will be interred at the Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery at a later date. Remembrances and donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation can be made at www.morganfuneral.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 10, 2020.
