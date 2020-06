We are saddened to inform you of the death of David Graham Smith. David was known for his positivity, humour and morgan three-wheeler. David died of cancer on June 2, 2020 and is survived by his wife of 50 years Pauline (Bradshaw). Cherished father of Paula and Iain; father-in-law of Tricia; and loving grandfather of Carter, Dexter, Jessie and Diana. He will be fondly remembered. Due to covid, a celebration of life service is not possible. If you are so moved, donations in the memory of David can be made to: Niagara Health Foundation https://niagarahealthfoundation.com/Ways-to-Give/Donate-Now.aspx David received treatment at the Walker Family Cancer Centre Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/ David received treatment at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca