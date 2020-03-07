|
1933-2020 With great sadness the family of David Groulx Sr. wishes to announce the passing of our father at his residence in Maple Park Lodge on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in his 87th year. Dad was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, of 60 years. Cherished father of David Jr. (Brenda), Wendy Karpinchick (John), Wayne (Colleen) and father-in-law of Joy. Proud grandfather of Corey (Mandy), Erica (Cole), Jordan (Liz), Daylon and Skylar, and great-grandfather of Brooks and Nash. Predeceased by his parents Alderic and Melvina Groulx, brothers Jack (late Marie-Claire), Ted, John, sister Rita Thomson and brother-in-law Les Bank (late Bobbie). He leaves behind his sisters Yvette Menicanin (late George) and Lorette Marion (Don). Dad will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dad was a rugged hockey player that passed on his passion for the game to his sons and family. Dad retired after 30 years from Atlas Specialty Steels as a rigger/welder. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing and the many years of enjoying his cottage life with Mom. Our family would like to sincerely thank Maple Park Lodge Cardinal Court Nurses, Dr. Scher and staff for their compassionate care of our father. In keeping with Dad's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date. The fight against Alzheimer's is now over and Dad is finally reunited with Mom again. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements in care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905-735-7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020