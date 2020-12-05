February 23, 1943 - December 1, 2020 Thoughtful, gentle and good-natured David peacefully left this life from his treasured home sanctuary. Lung cancer saved him and his family from the unrelenting decay of his life living with the challenges of Alzheimer disease. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rosamund (Ros) for 54 years. Loving father of Robin (Dorothy) and Jeremy. Proud grandfather of Benjamin, Nicholas and Nathaniel. Uncle to Lesley and Nicola. Predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Jonathan and sister Josephine. David was born and educated in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England. He pursued a career in sales and marketing before emigrating to Canada in 1974 to follow new opportunities. Many folks may still remember him beginning with Sears and then manager at Robinsons in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls. He retired as the Director of Human Resources for an international company that reorganized many large and small retail operations throughout Canada including Robinsons. Routine travel to Oakville and managing a national portfolio took a toll on his health that resulted in advanced colon cancer and so he took early retirement to concentrate on his hobbies, family and friends. He also rekindled his creative passions from when he had once been a candlemaker in his earlier years to an artisan of stain glass through to the very end of his life. His final project culminated in a beautiful window panel encapsulating the spirit animals of his three grandsons. As a fitting tribute to their long friendship forged as new emigrees to Canada, and fellow craftsman, David was grateful to his dear friend Ray to complete this project when he was unable to finish the task. He enjoyed the camaraderie of being with his friends rather than being competitive while playing tennis, golf, hiking, and bridge. Ros and David shared a passion for travelling and exploring different cultures around the world. A particularly memorable occasion was observing the golden sunrise over Everest from the Sherpa capital of Namche Bazar in Nepal in the company of friends regarded as extended family. Exotic and adventurous vacations were an integral part of David's life. His love for the arts, music, theatre and new knowledge was satisfied through his membership in the Welland Port Colborne Concert Association, Lifelong Learning, Cinefest Niagara and over 30 years with the Canadian Opera Company. After surviving his first brush with cancer David showed his empathy and compassion for others through volunteering at Wellspring Niagara for a decade. Through the support of the services provided through the LHIN and the dedicated team of nurses and PSWs coordinated by Norah and the Palliative Care Community Outreach Team, David was able to end his life in the serenity of his own home in the presence of his family and friends during the pandemic. Special mention is made to Andrea, Melissa, Satheesh, Tiru and Jean for their caring and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Living Without Limits program offered to people living with stage 3 metastatic cancer at Wellspring Niagara, a program David co-facilitated for several years. Please contact www.wellspringniagara.ca
. An alternative option is to support the Alzheimer Society of the Niagara Region who have also provided invaluable service to both David and Ros as the caregiver. In honouring David's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of David's life for friends, family and former colleagues may be arranged later in 2021 when we can hug and rejoice again. Live your life and build memories that will survive you. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca