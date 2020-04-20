Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Resources
More Obituaries for David WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hiram WATSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hiram WATSON Obituary
Aged 51, After a short battle with cancer, has passed peacefully away on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born in Toronto, Ontario and raised in Fort Erie, Ontario. Predeceased by his father Robert (Whipper) Watson. Much loved son of Theresa Watson (Morris Beauchamp), and brother of Gregory (Whip) Watson. Loved by his wife Christine Watson (nee Stark), and daughters Ashley Watson and Sarah Watson (Dalton Matiasz). He will be missed by family and friends and forever cherished by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. David was passionate about upcycling, darts, poker, hockey, and finding new ways to learn. He worked as an insurance agent in Fort Erie for over 20 years and followed with entrepreneurship. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date when friends and family can be together. The Watson family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Che, the doctors and nurses at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, and all other health care workers, staff, and support that was given to David and the family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -