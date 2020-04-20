|
|
Aged 51, After a short battle with cancer, has passed peacefully away on Saturday April 11, 2020. He was born in Toronto, Ontario and raised in Fort Erie, Ontario. Predeceased by his father Robert (Whipper) Watson. Much loved son of Theresa Watson (Morris Beauchamp), and brother of Gregory (Whip) Watson. Loved by his wife Christine Watson (nee Stark), and daughters Ashley Watson and Sarah Watson (Dalton Matiasz). He will be missed by family and friends and forever cherished by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. David was passionate about upcycling, darts, poker, hockey, and finding new ways to learn. He worked as an insurance agent in Fort Erie for over 20 years and followed with entrepreneurship. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date when friends and family can be together. The Watson family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Che, the doctors and nurses at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, and all other health care workers, staff, and support that was given to David and the family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 20, 2020