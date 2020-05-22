David Jakob Fast
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of David Jakob Fast. He was the beloved husband of Janice for 56 years, and father of Dawne (John), and David (Tracy). Proud Opa of Sean, Alyssa (Jim), Jake (Kirstin), Joshua, and blessed papa of Urijah and Maryjane. Survived by sister Helen (Herman Adrian), brother and sister-in-laws Philip (Angelita), Gary (Jean), Marty (Natalie), Sandy, Albert and Linda. Predeceased by his parents Abram & Elizabeth, sister Elizabeth and brother Abe, and Brother-in-law Dan. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Dave was known for his loyalty to them all, as well as his easy smile and generous nature. Dave spent 30 years working for Ford Glass Plant in Niagara Falls, but his main reason for working was to live life to the fullest. Early retirement then enabled him to spend lots of extra time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing gave him greater joy. He spent 26 years working on his golf game, and aside from his family, nothing kept him from his four days a week on the golf course with Jim, Colin and Doug. He managed four hole in ones, and twice shot his age. Practice did make perfect. Dave loved travelling with Janice (Ross and Vicki) and his family, and coffees with Val and Naz. Special Thanks to Dr. Mary Salib and her staff who were constant for Dave & our family. Also to St. Elizabeth for our last few days together. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to Walker Family Cancer Clinic would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved