It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of David Jakob Fast. He was the beloved husband of Janice for 56 years, and father of Dawne (John), and David (Tracy). Proud Opa of Sean, Alyssa (Jim), Jake (Kirstin), Joshua, and blessed papa of Urijah and Maryjane. Survived by sister Helen (Herman Adrian), brother and sister-in-laws Philip (Angelita), Gary (Jean), Marty (Natalie), Sandy, Albert and Linda. Predeceased by his parents Abram & Elizabeth, sister Elizabeth and brother Abe, and Brother-in-law Dan. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Dave was known for his loyalty to them all, as well as his easy smile and generous nature. Dave spent 30 years working for Ford Glass Plant in Niagara Falls, but his main reason for working was to live life to the fullest. Early retirement then enabled him to spend lots of extra time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing gave him greater joy. He spent 26 years working on his golf game, and aside from his family, nothing kept him from his four days a week on the golf course with Jim, Colin and Doug. He managed four hole in ones, and twice shot his age. Practice did make perfect. Dave loved travelling with Janice (Ross and Vicki) and his family, and coffees with Val and Naz. Special Thanks to Dr. Mary Salib and her staff who were constant for Dave & our family. Also to St. Elizabeth for our last few days together. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to Walker Family Cancer Clinic would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.