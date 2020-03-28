|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of David on Friday, March 20, 2020 in his 72nd year after a long battle with leukemia. Cherished husband of Andrea (nee Piper) for 37 years. Loving father of Robert (Jen), Teresa and Adam (Scott). Survived by the light of his life and motivation to fight, his granddaughter, Cherrie. Predeceased by his parents Ernest Matthew and Teresa Mary Cole. Cared for like a son and brother by his extended family and friends; his late aunt & uncle, Margaret Kathleen and her husband John Herman, and their children; Karen (late Bill), Diane (Frank), Thomas (Linda), James (Brenda), Teresa (Graham) and the late John (Ina) De Line, cousin the late Gordon Robert and his late wife Blanche Emeline Jane Cole and family; and friends and guardians the late Shirley O'Connor and her family. Great friends for many years with neighbours Joe and Connie Venneri. Like a second father of family friend Ashleigh Kandas. David was a retired supervisor from the St. David's Canning Factory after over 40 years of dedicated service. David enjoyed working on his family tree and was able to connect with many family members from across the continent. He will be forever remembered for the joy he brought to so many every day. David's family will be forever grateful for the loving support of his "Sunshine Team" of hospital visitors, and the compassionate care of the doctors and nurses of the NHS - Walker Family Cancer Centre - St. Catharines Oncology Unit and home care nurses. In honouring David's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the NHS-Walker Family Cancer Centre or Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020