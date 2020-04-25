|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lee on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Dave is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Debbie (Luc), Norm (Melissa), Adrian (Kristine) and Derek (Erin); siblings, Isobel (John), June, Ivan; as well as his seven grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces in Canada and Northern Ireland. Predeceased by his siblings Fred, Margaret, Patsy, Elizabeth and his parents Fred and Agnes Lee. He will be remembered as a kind, proud, and witty Irishman who supported, loved, and encouraged his family at all times. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillips, Dr. Daniels, the Palliative EMS Paramedic team, and all the Personal Support Workers for their efforts, kindness, and dedication. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Dave's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private burial will be held at Overholt Cemetery in Port Colborne and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The St. Catharines General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Dave's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com. Dave, we love you and miss you.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020