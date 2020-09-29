It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of David Kenneth Houzer, on the morning of September 20, 2020 at the Niagara Health Center, Welland Site. Born June 7, 1959 in Peterborough, ON; predeceased by parents Kenneth Kerr Houzer (1986) and Marilyn Joan Houzer, nee Cook (2002); survived by brother, Gordon John Houzer; sisters, Sandra Joan Houzer and Anna Christine MacIntosh (nee Houzer); brother-in-law Stephen MacIntosh; sister-in-law Kathy Lachance; nieces Colleen, Nina Christine and Samantha; nephews Shane and Sheldon. Siblings and friends fondly remember David as a kind and gentle soul willing to help whenever he could and not wanting to trouble anyone. He was very well read and jumped at the chance to partake in a friendly debate with anyone who could spare some time to endure his long-winded rebuttals. David had a creative side with a knack for drawing political caricatures, and in his younger years he was quite the inventor building high jump pits, golf courses and ski jumps in his backyard for him and his siblings to enjoy. Always the big brother, Dave loved and was very much loved by his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



