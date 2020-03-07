|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 30 wonderful years. He leaves behind his children Peter and Lynda, grandchildren Cassandra, Bryton, Jake and Dylan, brother Ralph and stepchildren Chris and Suzanne. Predeceased by his brother Dr. Robin and his parents Pearl and Stuart. David was a very active and devoted member of the Garden City Lions Club for 40 years as well as the Elite Men's Book Club. He was a supervisor at General Motors where he worked for over 35 years. He was a passionate gardener; he loved his flowers especially his roses and Dahlias. In accordance with David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow visitation in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to a in honour of David. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020